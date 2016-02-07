North American Diesel/Parking Directory – The RVer’s Friend

Now includes BONUS TRUCK WASH DIRECTORY. Annual directory of 6,700 US & Canadian “big rig” fueling locations and the services they provide. Includes chains and independents. Services include RV parking, metered propane, showers, truck wash, scales, laundry, food, diesel and RV accessible gasoline, etc. Locations are listed in interstate exit order as well as alphabetically by city and state. PLEASE NOTE: the contents of the 2016 RVer’s Friend are IDENTICAL to the contents of the 2016 Trucker’s Friend. ONLY THE COVERS DIFFER.